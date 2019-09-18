The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Sept. 5-12:
Bland, Trencia: 34, 4353 Pasture Clear, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Boggs, Jake: 72, 14578 La. 10, St. Francisville, cruelty to animals.
Bonds, Derick: 39, 2965 70th Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Davis, Ja’Kaylin: 18, 4185 Mill Lane, Slaughter, theft.
Davis, William: 32, 4367 Wimbish Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Fawcett, David: 34, 9388 Davney Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jackson, Wendy: 26, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Kelly, Jasmine: 25, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Nicholas, Todd: 35, 2888 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Paul, Kimberly: 23, 1115 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, theft.
Powell, Charline: 37, 1737 Job Ave., Zachary, theft.
Selders, Brian: 34, 24967 Eubanks Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Smith, Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary, theft, remaining after forbidden, felony theft, fugitive warrants.
Thomas, Sean: 28, 3604 Thompson Creek Road, Norwood, theft.
Turner, Cheryla: 71, 416 Howard Jackson Lane, Slaughter, theft.
Webb, Lucas: 41, 7561 Percy Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williford, Joshua: 36, 19933 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, distribution for Scheduled I drugs, distribution for Scheduled II drugs, distribution Scheduled III drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.