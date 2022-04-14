After nearly three decades at the helm of Zachary City Court, there is plenty that Judge Lonny Myles could talk about in reflecting on his career.
When he had the opportunity to do so April 12 at the City Council meeting, Myles chose to focus on something many people in Zachary may not know about but that he is particularly proud of: the court’s domestic abuse program.
“We’ve had tremendous success with this,” said Myles, who is retiring. Voters will choose a new judge in the November election.
The program, which launched about 20 years ago, teaches people accused in domestic abuse cases about conflict resolution. Myles said Zachary was one of the first places in Louisiana to establish such an initiative, which was modeled after the Duluth Project in Minnesota. Other courts across the state and country have followed suit in the ensuing years.
Myles said these efforts are important, as domestic violence — whether physical or emotional in nature — is a widespread problem.
“You might not know it,” he said, “but you know somebody that has been battered.”
“It’s a generational thing,” he added. “People that are battering today saw that during their lifetime. They think that’s the way to resolve a situation. It’s going to keep on going until you stop it.”
More than 100 people have completed the program.
“When they get through with our program, we ask them, ‘Did you learn anything?’ ” Myles said. “Time after time after time, yes — they learn a different way to resolve a situation.”
The judge also spoke about how his court has grown alongside the city since he took office in 1994.
He started with just one full-time and one part-time employee. Today, the city court has four full-time staffers and two part-timers, and the city prosecutor’s office — once part of the city court — is now a separate entity.
“We’ve got a great staff in place for a new judge,” Myles said.