On Jan. 20, a few months after opening its Shoe Creek office, Home Instead Senior Care celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Central Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives from many Central-area businesses, Mayor David Barrow, chamber staff and the Home Instead team were in attendance.
Located at 14150 Grand Settlement Blvd., Suite 140, Home Instead provides nonmedical care for people of all ages throughout south Louisiana. It is accepting new clients and accepting applications for caregivers.
Home Instead can help with bathing, administering medications, taking people to appointments and some light housekeeping, according to a news release.