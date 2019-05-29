LSU graduated its largest class in history Friday at the 298th commencement exercises
A record 4,442 degrees were awarded. The overall class of 2019 had 7,047 degrees, including students receiving degrees in summer and fall commencements combined.
“You are needed to make the world a better place. You have the tools, the skills and the talent to do so, and the benefits you reap can impact not only your own life, but have a ripple effect around the globe,” LSU President F. King Alexander told to the graduates.
The class of 2019 also was the most diverse. LSU awarded the most degrees ever to female students, 3,826; African-American students with 766 degrees; Hispanic students, 418 degrees; and Asian students, 271 degrees.
In her keynote address, Professor Gabriela González told the graduates about an important lesson she learned during her time at college: Set ambitious goals and work hard, but be flexible and recognize new talents and new opportunities as they arise.
LSU’s May 2019 graduating class represents 57 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 63 foreign countries. Women made up 55.56% of the class, and men made up 44.44%. The oldest graduate is 72, and the youngest is 19.
The 4,442 total graduates are made up of 3,405 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 712 who received master’s degrees; 79 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 113 who received a Ph.D.; 17 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; 83 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 33 who received a post-bachelorette certificate.
Also, 29 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.
Area graduates includes:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Emily Elizabeth Fugarino, Central
COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Merideth Paige Hebert, Zachary;
Hannah Cecile Richards, Zachary;
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Angelina R Going, Zachary;
Jaycen Jay Harris, Zachary;
Samantha N Kelley, Zachary;
Haley Christine Mixon, Zachary;
Peyton Christopher Nelson, Greenwell Springs;
Sophia Nowicki, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Matthew Anthony Bell, Central;
Wade Joseph Broussard, Central;
Darria Marissa Carter, Zachary;
Mason Cockerham, Greenwell Springs;
Cole Steven Escher, Zachary;
Jon Allen Nelson, Central;
Devin James Partin, Pride;
Logan Wayne Prather, Baker;
Amelia Grace Sands, Central;
Kelsie Rachelle Summers, Zachary;
Eddie Melvin Veal IV, Zachary;
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Kayla Nicole Beard, Zachary;
Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs;
Katelyn Simmons Hardin, Zachary;
Keely Mackenzie Head, Zachary;
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Jayla Rashun Anderson, Baker;
Edward David Annison, Zachary;
Leah Marie Barnett, Zachary;
Ty Michael Brian, Greenwell Springs;
McKinna Gayle Bunch, Zachary;
Bailey Rene Cranford, Zachary;
Bria Joy Curtis, Baker;
Alexa Marie Dietrich, Central;
Holly Ann Foote, Zachary;
Mae Cecilia Kelly, Baker;
Maci Nicole Labatut, Central;
Emily Caroline LeBlanc, Zachary;
Sean Griffin Pedlar, Zachary;
Alexander Joseph Singleton, Zachary;
Julie Catherine Town, Zachary.
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Diamond Rochelle Yarbrough, Central.
COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS
Rhashan Rapheal Brazelton, Zachary;
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Courtney Blair Clouatre, Central;
Carol Nicole Crochet, Greenwell Springs;
Kelsey Nicole Olson, Zachary;
Sarah Morgan Whitlow, Central.
COLLEGE OF THE COAST AND ENVIRONMENT
GRADUATE SCHOOL
(MASTER'S)
Maryann Nicole Dykes, Baker;
Nancy L Hoag, Pride;
Shayna Brooke Johnson, Zachary;
Hailey Lynn Kuhns, Zachary;
Paul Michael Mancuso, Central;
Kimberlee Dawn Riles-Stewart, Greenwell Springs;
Rachel Rebecca Terrell, Central;