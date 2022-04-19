Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative has redesignated Lane Regional Medical Center as a Birth Ready facility, a news release said. This redesignation celebrates the hospital’s improved perinatal health outcomes, the result of implementing clinical practices to promote safe, equitable and dignified birth for all.
Hospitals receiving the redesignation undergo a rigorous application and review process by the collaborative. Five areas of requirement include participation in collaborative learning, health disparity and patient partnership, policies and procedures, structures and education, and outcome and process measures.