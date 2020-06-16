The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 5-11:
Jimesha Decuir: 24; 10210 Avenue L, Apt. 240, Baton Rouge; theft
Jackquine Thomas: 35; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse
Jason Tubbs: 46; 12247 La. 961, Clinton; theft and entry on or remaining after forbidden
Christina Vela: 52; 274 S. 14th St., Apt 310, New Castle, Indiana, theft and entry on or remaining after forbidden
Tammy Jenkins: 51; 2836 Meadowood Drive, Slaughter; theft
Marissa Vessel: 24; 1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Wallace Sevilla: 44; 3510 Rollins Road, Zachary; assault/aggravated firearm
Ronnal Fortune: 19, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Lisa Peters: 41; 4405 La. 67, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants