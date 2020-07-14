The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 3-9:
Lijames Powell: 17; 1520 Curtis St., Baton Rouge; two counts attempted armed robbery with a firearm and two counts aggravated assault
Darryl Whitfield: 20; 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge; two counts attempted arm robbery with a firearm and two counts aggravated assault
Sidonia Michelli: 64; 16495 Pride-Baywood Road, Pride; aggravated assault with a firearm
Wyatt Swanson: 28; 14912 W. Beaver Drive, Pride; monetary instrument abuse
Ashlyn Ellender: 22; 4485 Richmond Drive, Ethel; theft
Brian Stinson: 52; 12224 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shaneka Samuel: 41; 9798 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; theft and 2 counts fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Wash Davis: 22; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; simple battery
Racey Ford: 46; 2583 La. 10, Greensburg; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants