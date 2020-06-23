The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 12-18:
James Brown: 42; 10731 Cheryll Drive, Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of paraphernalia, improper lane usage and driver’s license suspended/revoked
Craig Coil: 47; 1185 Americana Blvd., Zachary; illegal use of a weapon
Lionel Harris: 62; 5272 Lennox St., Zachary; violation of protective orders
Adriana Hodges: 19; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, No. 67, Zachary; theft
Kameron Mason: 22; 8908 Folly Brown Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and taillamp
Brent McMichael: 32; 2605 Colonial Way, Zachary; affidavit warrant for theft of a firearm
Joshua Richardson Jr.: 18; 4206 Jacquelyn Drive, Baker; flight from an officer
Chenaud Thomas: 39; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; DWI
Tyree Williams: 27; 2225 College Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants