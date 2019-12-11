Boys and girls in Baker have an extra reason to stay off the naughty list because Santa Chief is pulling double duty in town. Police Chief Carl Dunn donned the red cap with his dress uniform to ride as the grand marshal of the annual Baker Christmas Parade Saturday.
Event coordinators felt that the chief would be a great Christmas parade marshal because his extracurricular activities like community cook-outs, volunteering and being the No.1 fishing buddy have earned him a place in the hearts of the young and old.
City officials were thrilled to welcome the help and support of the surrounding business community. The chief and his wife and the Baker Buffalo Festival queens rode on sports cars provided by All Star Chevrolet North.
Parade entries included organizations in Baker as well as groups from Baton Rouge, Pride and surrounding towns. The bands of Baker High and Northeast High from Pride had a mini band battle at the Groom Road park after the parade ended.
When the parade rolled to a close, a community Christmas celebration started. Free food and snacks were provided by the City of Baker, the Baker Police Department and the Baker Fire Department. Drinks were provided by Coca Cola and several community and civic organization provided volunteers and event staff.
“We were glad to see the energy and spirit of everyone that came out to today's parade,” Mayor Darnell Waites said. “The two bands participating battled in the park. It was great to see the people coming together in love even in a friendly rivalry to have a good time.
“That’s why I love this Christmas time of year,” Waites added.