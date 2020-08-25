Mayor Darnell Waites announced an initiative for a #BetterBaker, #KeepBakerBeautiful, a news release said.
This effort is aimed to improve property values in Baker with the assistance of Baker Code Enforcement officers, who will be observing properties to aid the initiative efforts.
The initiative is focused on three areas:
Removing and/or eliminating salvaged and inoperable vehicles that are in view of the public: This includes all salvaged or inoperable vehicles parked on lawns, under carports, in driveways or on the street. Any vehicle, abandoned or inoperative, which does not have a current license plate, inspection sticker, has flat tires, or is otherwise inoperable may be deemed a public nuisance unlawfully stored.
Removing and/or trimming excessive grass, weeds, trees or other vegetation: Grass must be less than 12 inches high on any property or premises.
Removing and eliminating litter, garbage, refuse and rubbish: This includes commercial and noncommercial handbills; temporary signs; any printed, written or privately or commercially produced signs; etc. that have been deemed to be inappropriately placed in violation of Baker ordinances.
Baker code enforcement officers, upon observation of any violation, shall issue a notice which will be provided to property owners informing them of the need to remove or abate the nuisance, the release said. Failure to remove or abate the nuisance may result in fees or costs as specified in ordinances.