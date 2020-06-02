The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 14-28:
Karreen Carter: 47; 2701 Hovey St., Baker; domestic abuse battery, and three counts fugitive through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Taiwan Caines: 24; 5581 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass and home invasion
Mark Dantzler: 24; 1660 Davis St., Baker; four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm within city limits
Shawn George: 47; 1400 Plaza Drive, Baker; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of vehicle, driver's license suspended, resisting an officer and flight from an officer
Carl McGlothlin: 30; 2231 North Magnolia Drive, Baker; driving while intoxicated and careless operation
Trevaughn Parker: 19; 2636 Chamberlain Ave., Baker; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone
Katrell Rogers: 19; 14877 Stoneberg Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone
Kalyn Rogers: 19; 396 E. Boliver Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone
Henry Tillotson: 35; 1313 Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II narcotic, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, firearm in possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Henry Tillotson: 35; 561 Winding Way, Baton Rouge; bench warrant from Baker City Court