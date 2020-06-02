The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 14-28:

Karreen Carter: 47; 2701 Hovey St., Baker; domestic abuse battery, and three counts fugitive through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Taiwan Caines: 24; 5581 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass and home invasion

Mark Dantzler: 24; 1660 Davis St., Baker; four counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm within city limits

Shawn George: 47; 1400 Plaza Drive, Baker; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of vehicle, driver's license suspended, resisting an officer and flight from an officer

Carl McGlothlin: 30; 2231 North Magnolia Drive, Baker; driving while intoxicated and careless operation

Trevaughn Parker: 19; 2636 Chamberlain Ave., Baker; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone

Katrell Rogers: 19; 14877 Stoneberg Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone

Kalyn Rogers: 19; 396 E. Boliver Drive, Baton Rouge; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons and possession of firearm in a firearm free zone

Henry Tillotson: 35; 1313 Sabine Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II narcotic, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, firearm in possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Henry Tillotson: 35; 561 Winding Way, Baton Rouge; bench warrant from Baker City Court

 

