The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge; Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Aug. 23-Sept. 13:
Bradford, Jordan: 21, 1903 Cypress Woods, Baker, fugitive charges from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brissett, Xurry: 29, 1202 N. 43rd St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Brown, Brady: 44, 13510 Marlin Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Carr, Fredrick: 22, 6345 Glen Echo Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Carroll, Alexis: 34, 787 N. 13th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Collins, Michael: 28, 9781 Avenue K, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Thomas: 55, 10464 Canada St., Baton Rouge, simple battery, criminal damage to property, attempted unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.
Dotson, Ronisha: 33, 4343 Denham, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Epps, Caleb: 19, 7260 Villere Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Fletcher, Kimberly: 40, 16112 N. Freeway, Apt. 1511, Houston, Texas, theft, felony theft of goods.
Franklin, Leon: 30, 12251 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gaines, Kenard: 22, 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotic, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Guy, Christopher: 21, 6502 E. Myrtle Ave., Baker, obscenity.
Handy, Jarquin: 20, 2779 N. Lark St., Baton Rouge, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Hodges, Donald: 45, 12766 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Janise, Joshua: 28, 30675 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Davron: 26, 2080 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree battery, battery of a dating partner, aggravated burglary with dangerous weapon, unauthorized use motor vehicle.
Jones, Emanuel: 29, 3056 Topez, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Malveaux, Malcolm: 26, 12158 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
McWilliams, Gary: 35, 215 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Melancon, Lynette: 39, 3579 Victoria Drive, Apt. 21, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Mitchell, Calvin: 20, 1088 Forest Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of marijuana.
Morgan, Bri’antai: 19, 5350 Groom Road, Baker, disturbing the peace, unlawful disruption of school operations.
Parker, Darrel: 35, 2117 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, simple battery, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV, resisting an officer, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Parnell Jr., Alex: 35, 9990 Avenue J, Apt. 9049, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pier, Vernon: 38, 6067 Byron St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Profit, Donald: 62, 555 New Rafe Meyer Road, Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Robinson, Johntel: 32, 5250 Fullerton Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearm.
Tolliver, Johnny: 28, 704 Molino, Baker, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Turner, Anthony: 41, 10863 W. Fuller Place, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Veal, Erika: 35, 3143 Brady St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Vessel, Milton: 45, 2119 Azalea Park, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wagner, Rachelle: 31, 10657 Blackwater Road, Baker, theft.
Wilson, James Wilson: 55, 1952 N. Ardenwood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wilson, Laurance: 25, 2173 Missouri St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.