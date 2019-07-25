The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between July 4 and July 11:
Allen, Tenieta: 51, 625 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Banks, Shantell: 35, 3346 Grassy Lake, Baton Rouge, intimidating a witness.
Bradly, Tiah: 28, complete address unavailable, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brooks, Trevois: 19, 6751 Royal Court, Zachary, unauthorized use of a movable, battery of a dating partner, hit-and-run, theft.
Brown, Montrece: 43, 9432 Spike Ridge, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Canning, Matthew: 42, 1433 Lakewood Drive, Zachary, theft, theft of a firearm.
Chamberlin, Brayton: 19, 5629 Fairfields St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gordon, Tevin: 26, 4157 College St., Jackson, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Grimmer, Michael: 44, 3319 White Oak St., Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Guidry, Feliciah: 45, 5411 Heath Drive, Baker, theft.
Johnson, Trameka: 37, 4588 Lupine St., Zachary, criminal damage to property.
Sanders, Stephanie: 55, 1775 McHugh Drive, Baker, three fugitive warrants.
Scott, Ashley: 34, 2355 Maryland St., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft.
Spurlock, Damond: 43, 212 E. Flanacher St., Zachary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, driving under suspension, failure to provide insurance.
Thornton, Montrell: 31, 54462 Cathcart Lane, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Addarius: 22, 7847 La. 961, Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.