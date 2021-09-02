Free food and water will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reames Road in Zachary.
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel, District 1, in conjunction with the Chaneyville Community Center, Chaneyville Fire Department, Baton Rouge Food Bank, Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office and the Rev. Terry Jones with Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will be serving free food and handling out supplies while supplies last.
This giveaway was organized to aid families who are still experiencing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
For more information, contact Lisa Rioux, legislative assistant to Councilmember Brandon Noel, District 1. lrioux@brla.gov or (225) 389-5170 or his Zachary Office (225) 999-1181.