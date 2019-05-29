1940s theme fundraiser set
Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation invites everyone to enjoy a 1940s style USO Celebration from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 8 at Hemingbough, 10101 W. La. 965, St. Francisville. The event will feature live entertainment by Ned Fasullo and the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra. Activities include food and drinks, music and dancing, a silent auction and a wine pull.
Tickets are $80 per person or $650 for a table of 8. Sponsorship packages are available. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Movies in the park start June 14
Zachary will hold “Movies in the Park” at the HugYourPeople Community Park behind City Hall on Lee and Main streets in downtown Zachary. The summer series will begin June 14 featuring “Mary Poppins Returns,” followed by “Ralph Breaks The Internet” on July 12 and “How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World” on Aug. 9.
This is a free family event. All movies will begin at dusk. Special pre-show entertainment will be provided beginning at 7 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No pets or ice chest allowed. The concession stand will offer popcorn, nachos and soft drinks with proceeds going toward movie rentals.
June 14, the pre-show entertainment will be a special visit from Mary Poppins, the sensible nanny, and Bert, the super-chipper chimney sweep. Bring a camera for photographs with the characters.
Farmers market
The farmers market returns to Baker City Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Senior vouchers, WIC and EBT are accepted. Local produce, cooking demonstrations and other vendors will be available. Vendor booths are $35. Visit www.growbatonrouge.com.
Inner Club council to meet
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Baker Inner Club Council will meet at the Baker Library, 3510 Groom Road. For additional information, call (225) 778-0141.