Fill a truck with items for the needy
A St. Vincent de Paul truck will be parked at the church entrance of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary, 4826 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.
Items sought include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; small working appliances; lamps; pots, pans and dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses or box springs will not be accepted. Place all donated items except furniture in plastic bags or boxes. For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Spring baseball registration open
Registration is open for Zachary Youth Park’s spring baseball. Register in person at the youth park between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or online at https://securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. Age groups are 4- to 5-year-old for T-ball, 6-year-old coaches pitch, 7- to 8-year-old coaches pitch, 9- to 10-year-old baseball and 11- to 12-year-old baseball. Registration is $70 and runs through Feb. 19.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs, which serves Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, is holding an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 9 at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. They will also be holding a microchip special: $20 per pet.
Relay for Life
The Zachary/Baker Relay for Life is gearing up. Registration is open, and the local event is aiming to win prizes for adding participants. Visit Zachary/Baker Relay for Life on Facebook to see the prizes. Visit www.relayforlife.org/zacharybakerla to register.
Tax help at the library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free assistance at several branches.
At the Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 7 to April 11 except March 21); from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 2, 16, 23; March 2, 16, 23, 30; and April 13); and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (Feb. 3, 17, 24 and March 3, 17, 24, 31).
At the Greenwell Springs Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 21, 28 and April 4, 11); and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb, 2, 9, 16; March 2, 9, 16; April 6, 13).
Call 211 to find more locations and schedule an appointment.
Color Run
ZEPTO has planned a Color Run for March 23 at the Zachary Police Department. For questions, contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com. Visit secure.getactivefundraising.com to register.
Candidate announcement deadline
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming special election to fill a seat in District 62. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Feb 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Girl Scout troop sets fundraiser
Troop 10145 will host its second annual fundraiser, a Mardi Gras ball for the whole family. Families do not have be in Girl Scouts to participate.
The Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Sweetheart Masquerade is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greenwood Community Park on the Water Front, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Wear Mardi Gras masks and beads, and bring Mardi Gras umbrellas. Tickets are $25 per couple. For odd numbers, bring $5 for any additional child to be paid for at the door. Visit troop10145masqueradeball.eventbrite.com for information and tickets.
Troop 10145 members are fifth-graders at Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary or at Grace Baptist Church School in Slaughter. Money raised will help them expand their cultural knowledge of other countries.