On Feb. 18, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Jo’Quishia “Jo” Hilliard, of Baker, has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. Hilliard is a registered nurse for Gifted Healthcare. She will serve at-large.
The board is responsible for supervising and managing state colleges and universities that are not managed by a higher education board created specifically for such a purpose. The following universities are under the specific supervision and management of the board: Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans.