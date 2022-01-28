Southeast Community Health Systems invites people to get vaccinated at the Zachary Community Vax Event.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Zachary, LA at 22911 Reames Road, Zachary.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health, which is also giving away cash incentives to those who choose to get the vaccine. Children, ages 5 and older, and adults who get vaccinated at Saturday’s event will be given a $100 debit card as part of the state’s Shot for 100 campaign.
Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Those receiving a second or third dose of the vaccine should also bring their CDC vaccination card.