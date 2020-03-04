The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 20-26:
Addison, Antoine: 29, 2872 69th Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Boyd, Hunter: 31, 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brooks, Trevios: 20, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Bruce, Clyde: 30, 3460 Holly St., Zachary, home invasion warrant, battery/simple warrant.
Currie, Zacrisha: 22, 3530 Grant St., Baker, theft.
Howard, Lamoine: 36, 2044 Cypress Cove, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hubbard, Jermaine: 32, 3530 Grant St., Baker, theft, criminal mischief, interfere with medical treatment, two fugitive warrants.
Johnson, Bernard: 30, 2225 College Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lodrigue, Delane: 36, 43303 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, fugitive warrant.
Moten, Jeremy: 29, 4046 Geronimo St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Peterman, Garrett: 33, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, fugitive warrant through Baker City Court, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Schlatre, James: 19, 2166 Maglone Lane, Slaughter, possession of marijuana.
Scott, Tiesha: 28, 6275 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Talley, Dylan: 27, 22828 Brittany Renee, Zachary, theft.
Turnbow, Jeffery: 36, 8850 Main St., Zachary, violation of protective order, improper telephone communication.
Walker, Desherica: 28, 1822 B Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Wesley, Roshard: 38, 31938 Lacroix St., White Castle, fugitive warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.