The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Sept. 5-26:

Albert, Monique: 33, 719 Arkansas St., Baker, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated second-degree battery.

Allen, Donald: 37, 2900 Main St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Bacon, Donjelle: 19, 5714 St. Catherine Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, booked in for bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Bell, Ronald: 37, 17137 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Booth, Brandon: 27, 4702 Lavey Lane, Lot 34, Baker, domestic abuse battery.

Celestine, Faith: 36, 855 Columbus Dunn Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Dantzler, Mark: 23, 1660 Davis St., Baker, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.

Davis, William: 32, 4408 Wimbush Drive, Baker, fugitive warrants.

DeLaughter, Richard: 26, 9206 La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Dent Jr., Larry: 30, 17150 Charlton Road, Baker, fugitive warrant.

Dunn, Donald: 56, 370 Springfield Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Franklin, Trenisha: 26, 454 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Gaines, Kenard: 23, 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants.

Gardner, Orlando: 57, 9723 Avenue B, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Green, Karen: 51, 6545 Brownsfield Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge.

Hall, Carlos: 40, 5945 S. Howell, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Harness, Gerald: 56, 1188 Rosenwald St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Irvin, Angela: 37, 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Jackson, Austin: 29, 1507 Sunset Drive, Apt. 1, Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrants.

Jackson, Wendy: 26, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Johnson, Tamara: 37, 517 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Kelly, Jasmine: 25, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Apt. 40, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Kilgore, Matthew: 37, 6248 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Kirk, Kandarlyn: 30, 10247 Dundee Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.

Lambert, Lionel: 32, 1707 Landry Drive, Baker, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

McDanell, Megan: 30, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Mealey, Frank: 33, 3744 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, remain after forbidden.

Polk, Jessie: 49, 4290 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, vehicle burglary.

Price, Kerykah: 19, 5620 Henagen Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Profit, Antonio: 26, 2117 E. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Profit, Antonio: 26, 4501 Breckenridge St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.

Profit, Tawatha: 30, 1953 Sparta Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.

Schonberg, Dwain: 32, 5125 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Sullivan, Carl: 51, 1537 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Toliver, Christopher: 37, 416 Chaleur Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.

Wade, Adair: 22, 45589 Tranquil Trace, Hammond, trespassing, theft, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge.

Waller, Clifford: 37, 1202 Myrtle St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Watkins, Lorenzo: 29, 719 Arkansas St., Baker, simple assault, disturbing the peace, domestic abuse battery.

Webb, Eric: 49, 10422 Carolina St., Wilson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Wiggins, Theodore: 60, 5370 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Williams, Brandon: 30, 6193 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

Wright, Korey: 29, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.

