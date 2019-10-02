The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Sept. 5-26:
Albert, Monique: 33, 719 Arkansas St., Baker, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated second-degree battery.
Allen, Donald: 37, 2900 Main St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bacon, Donjelle: 19, 5714 St. Catherine Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, booked in for bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bell, Ronald: 37, 17137 Wax Road, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Booth, Brandon: 27, 4702 Lavey Lane, Lot 34, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Celestine, Faith: 36, 855 Columbus Dunn Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dantzler, Mark: 23, 1660 Davis St., Baker, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Davis, William: 32, 4408 Wimbush Drive, Baker, fugitive warrants.
DeLaughter, Richard: 26, 9206 La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dent Jr., Larry: 30, 17150 Charlton Road, Baker, fugitive warrant.
Dunn, Donald: 56, 370 Springfield Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Franklin, Trenisha: 26, 454 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gaines, Kenard: 23, 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants.
Gardner, Orlando: 57, 9723 Avenue B, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Karen: 51, 6545 Brownsfield Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge.
Hall, Carlos: 40, 5945 S. Howell, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harness, Gerald: 56, 1188 Rosenwald St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Irvin, Angela: 37, 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jackson, Austin: 29, 1507 Sunset Drive, Apt. 1, Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrants.
Jackson, Wendy: 26, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Tamara: 37, 517 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Kelly, Jasmine: 25, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Apt. 40, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Kilgore, Matthew: 37, 6248 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Kirk, Kandarlyn: 30, 10247 Dundee Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.
Lambert, Lionel: 32, 1707 Landry Drive, Baker, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
McDanell, Megan: 30, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Mealey, Frank: 33, 3744 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, remain after forbidden.
Polk, Jessie: 49, 4290 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, vehicle burglary.
Price, Kerykah: 19, 5620 Henagen Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Profit, Antonio: 26, 2117 E. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Profit, Antonio: 26, 4501 Breckenridge St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.
Profit, Tawatha: 30, 1953 Sparta Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.
Schonberg, Dwain: 32, 5125 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sullivan, Carl: 51, 1537 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Toliver, Christopher: 37, 416 Chaleur Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.
Wade, Adair: 22, 45589 Tranquil Trace, Hammond, trespassing, theft, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge.
Waller, Clifford: 37, 1202 Myrtle St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Watkins, Lorenzo: 29, 719 Arkansas St., Baker, simple assault, disturbing the peace, domestic abuse battery.
Webb, Eric: 49, 10422 Carolina St., Wilson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wiggins, Theodore: 60, 5370 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Brandon: 30, 6193 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wright, Korey: 29, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.