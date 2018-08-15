Blessings and dinner
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary will host a “Count Your Blessings” Dinner and Fundraiser for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at 6 p.m., Aug. 28, in the church gym, 4826 Main St., Zachary.
Chef John Folse will prepare a simple dinner of soup and bread for the dinner, where people will thank God for the everyday blessings of life and remember that many of the necessities are beyond the reach of the poor. The St. Vincent de Paul organization helps provide for those in need.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) and are on sale through Monday. Tickets will be on sale after weekend Masses at St. John the Baptist Church and in the parish office 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, during the week. The phone number is (225) 654-5778 and office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A silent auction and live auction will be held also.
JROTC Normandy fundraiser
The Zachary High JROTC will be selling barbecue chicken from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday next to the Zachary Police Station. Meals are $8 each and include chicken leg quarter, rice dressing, potato salad, bread and a cookie. Plates can be ordered by email at leslie.martin@zacharyschools.org, purchased in advance from cadets or purchased on site. Proceeds benefit the group's trip to Normandy, France, for a D-Day commemoration.
Learn to grow food in an urban area
The Sustainable Urban Agriculture Certification Program is a 12-session program on strategies to grow food in an urban setting. The classes are free and will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13 at Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. Call (225) 778-0300 for information. Register at bakergardening.eventbrite.com.
COA grand opening in Flanacher Park on Aug. 24
A new location for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is Flanacher Park Senior Center, 864 Flanacher Road. The grand opening is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24.
Programming will be provided during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with staff from both BREC and the Council on Aging collaborating to lead classes and activities.
Parish residents age 60 and over can sign up to participate in the centers by calling the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000 or by attending the grand openings or visiting the facilities during hours of operation.
Baker photographers
The second Community of Baker Photographers Exhibition will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Baker Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Eight photographers from Baker will show their work with themes of wedding, nature, landscape and floral. The event is free and light refreshments will be served. For information, email Frederick Schiele at f.schiele@yahoo.com.
Hated books
Do you have a book you absolutely hate?
Bring the book to the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library for "Bring Your Own Book: Books You Hate Edition" at 6 p.m., Tuesday. Discussion will include why you hate the book, what you thought you'd like about it, and when you gave up or why you kept reading. Call (225) 658-1840 for information.
Fall ball
Registration for fall baseball runs through Aug. 26. Register from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Zachary Youth Park Office. Register online at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. The three age groups are 6 to 8 years old with coaches pitching, and baseball for ages 9 to 10 years old and 11 to 12 years old.
Registration for fall baseball in Baker is open through Sept. 1. Registration is online and costs $50 a player for players who are ages 7 to 9 years old on Sept. 1. The season runs Oct. 1 through November, and machine pitch and coach pitch are available. Forms are at bakerareayouthassociation.sportngin.com
Save the date
- Sept. 8: Zydeco Rodeo in Baker
- Sept. 14: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation inaugural golf tournament
- Sept. 15: Baker Buffalo Festival 5K Walk and Run
- Oct. 26: Zachary Fall Art Crawl