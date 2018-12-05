The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Nov. 21-29:
Bradley, Willie: 27, 1907 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gilmore, Ebony: 29, 1232 Oriole St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hailey, Jennifer: 34, 8265 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hayes, Ashley: 33, 168 Whitehead, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Herbert, Langston: 18, 12753 Plank Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hill, James: 30, 13548 Clark Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jackson, Terence: 29, 10323 Ardoon Drive, Baker, possession of stolen things, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Johnson, Arthur: 72, 919 Daniel St., Baker, theft, criminal trespass, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jones, Jaques: 25, 8743 Old Hermitage Parkway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Shankeyshia: 34, 5204 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lawerence, Bianka: 30, 2105 E. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lewis, Dwight: 29, 4525 W. Brookstone Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McNeely, Derrick: 44, 5830 La. 10, Jackson, two counts of fugitive warrant from East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office.
Moss, Jarrett: 21, 1532 Kenilworth Parkway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sterling, Raydrick: 32, 2755 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Turner, Norman: 33, 5141 Astoria, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wheeler, Deneatrice: 40, 9281 Breeden Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer.
Williams Jr., Sean: 22, address unavailable, fugitive warrants from Zachary Police Department.