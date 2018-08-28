BAKER — The City of Baker will meet the state’s Sept. 5 deadline to fix problems in the city’s water system, Baker Public Works Director Kelvin Ridgley said Tuesday night.

“I want to assure you guys that we are nowhere near Flint, Michigan. Everything has been addressed except for one thing and the part has been ordered to fix that,” Ridgley said.

Earlier this month, the state sent Baker officials a letter listing problems in the city’s water system.

Issues that needed to be addressed were inadequate chlorine in more than 5 percent of water samples, failure to distribute a consumer confidence report last year, and specific maintenance problems.

During the council's Aug. 14 meeting, Mayor Darnell Waites said the city was poised to sign a $90,000 per year contract with Thornton, Musso, and Bellemin Inc. of Zachary to handle administration and maintenance on the Baker water system.

The contract has now been signed and will be effective Sept. 1, Ridgley said.

“There is never going to be an audit or a water visit without some findings," he said. "TMB has assessed our wells and they are impressed with what we are turning over to them.”

Councilwoman Brenda Jackson questioned the need for outsourcing maintenance of the city’s water system and pointed out that Baker has a public works director as well as other employees responsible for the water system.

But Waites said there are other concerns: “We have two people certified in water. If something happens to those two people, we we will have to shut down the system. We are supposed to have four people. We’ve had a lot of trouble getting people certified in water.”

There is too much work for the current Baker city employees, two of whom are near retirement age, and hiring more people would also cost more than the contract, he explained.

City attorney Ken Fabre also noted, “There’s a reason why so many municipalities are outsourcing like this. They have to keep up with the state and federal regulations. Outsourcing gives them protection from liability. Companies like TMB have to carry insurance. The city really should have done this years ago.”

Councilwoman Doris Alexander asked if the contract should have come before the council for approval.

Fabre explained that, since the contract is strictly service on equipment the city owns, it is exempt from public bid law.

In other business:

The council voted unanimously to accept Industrial Enterprises Inc. of Baton Rouge's low bid of $225,000 to improve Martin Luther King Jr. Lane and Coastal Bridge Company of Baton Rouge’s low bid of $1.4 million to re-asphalt various roads within the city. The money for both contracts will come from the half cent sales tax collected by East Baton Rouge Parish that can be used only for road construction and maintenance.

Councilman Pete Heine recognized Terrance Johnson and Terrica Williams for saving his life during a recent fire at his home. “Two minutes longer and I would have been dead where I was standing, but (Johnson) kicked my door down and there’s probably no more than two people in Baker that could have kicked that door down,” Heine said.

Waites announced the Buffalo Festival will be held Sept. 21-22. In conjunction with the festival, a rodeo will be held on Sept. 8 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southern University Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, and a 5 K run will be held on Sept. 15.