The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Jan. 3-16:
Williams, Trammane: 44, 21313 Ligon Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bajoie, Lawrence: 70, 21657 WJ Wicker Road, Zachary, second-degree battery.
Bajoie, Mable: 68, 21657 WJ Wicker Road, Zachary, second-degree battery.
Cage, Michael: 57, 6751 Titan Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Oubre, Joshua: 37, 8214 Tuscaloosa Ave., Port Allen, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, driver's license suspended, child restraints, tail lamp/license plate.
Sheppard, Sharon: 56, 6377 Surrey Lane, Zachary, improper child supervision.
Johnson, Tyler: 19, 6340 Sandy Creek, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Thomas, Taylor: 21, 6732 English Turn, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Bruce, Tiffany: 31, 2653 April St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage.
Hurst, Kennon: 46, 19812 Plank Road, Zachary, battery.
Smith, Adam: 33, 11111 Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Foster, Mary: 73, 3840 Cypress Park Ave., Zachary, theft.
Williams, Rodney: 42, 4517 Avenue C, Zachary, possession of synthetic marijuana Schedule I.
Blackburn, Austin: 22, 6350 Rollins Road, Zachary, distributing/manufacturing Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, improper lane usage, yield/passing emergency vehicle, headlights required.
Butler, Thailand: 22, 7108 N. Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Phillips, Melony: 54, 8930 Loudon Road, Baker, fugitive warrant through DA’s office.
Almond, Taylor: 22, 511 Day Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Anderson, Jacoby: 21, 2563 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary, theft.
Lanehart III, Lionel: 28, 10530 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Norton, Candace: 44, 19845 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, theft.
Banks, Velnice: 21, 24878 Eubanks Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Tyler: 21, 13319 La. 67, Clinton, possession of marijuana.
Franklin, Stevon: 22, 21734 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Tates, Onteric: 43, 8047 E. La. 955, Ethel, fugitive warrant through DA’s office.
Angelloz, Amber: 34, 3961 Hemlock St., Zachary, charged with child desertion.
Davis, Roland: 32, 4093 Mill Lane, Slaughter, possession of marijuana.