The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 5-11:
Arnold, Jason: 47, 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary, distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Babin, Justin: 30, 2807 Rush St., Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bychurch, Ashleigh: 27, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, false statements in affidavit, affidavit warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Durand, Caleb: 18, 7063 Lakecrest Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Fabre, Dylan: 21, 8650 Munson Drive, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Ferdinand, Jonathan: 23, 6511 Vista Oaks Court, Zachary, simple battery.
Green, Deondrae: 22, 9809 Deer Run Ave., Zachary, criminal damage to property/simple.
Hills, Kovarus: 34, 10501 Roosevelt, Clinton, distributing/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Hunter, Jordan: 23, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Mason, Chad: 20, 1930 Faith Ave., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Neff, Alantra: 22, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ortiz-Morales, Steven: 28, 107 Beacon Hill, Pineville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Saucier, Dalton: 20, 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish, fugitive warrants from East Feliciana.
Stewart, Arthur: 36, 9879 Avenue J, Baton Rouge, theft.
Thomas, Wilbert: 38, 5717 Comish Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Trammane: 44, 4345 Baker Blvd., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.