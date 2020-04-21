Because of "the apparent imminent threats and dangers posed to the health and safety of the citizens of Baker by coronavirus," Baker Mayor Darnell Waites announced April 14 that public access to all Baker public meeting places shall remain closed or postponed until further notice.
Waites in a news releases also recommended all Baker residents and visitors remain sheltered in place to avoid or reduce the chance of contracting the COVID-19 infection. His recommendation include people refrain from all gatherings of more than 10 people "including but not limited to, in-home or outdoor parties, visits and barbecues etc., and all other group recreational activities."
His recommendations include that essential businesses require their employees to wear U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks while at work and the fullest businesses encourage or require customers who physically enter the place of business to do the same until further notice, the release said.
For updates and information, visit www.cityofbakerla.com.