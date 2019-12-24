The end of the year is a time for reflection and a look back at the events and people who impacted our lives. Let's take a walk down memory lane as we share our favorite stories of the year; the ones that made up think and appreciate life in the Zachary area.
It's also a time to thank our readers for sharing these stories with our us and encourage those who enjoy this community news section each to continue letting us know about interesting happenings in the area.
January
Writer Jacqueline DeRobertis and photographers Travis Spradling and Frederick Schiele spent Jan. 5 with Baton Rouge area bird enthusiasts as they celebrated their feathered friends with a joint nature walk and birding expedition.
More than two dozen bird lovers trekked to the Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson on a crisp and sunny January day to view some of the many different species that populate the park.
You can't go wrong with a story about Girl Scouts and rescue dogs. That's what we had when Girl Scout Troop 10346 announced the troop had spent its $300 profit from the annual cookie sale to help Must Luv Dogs. The organizers of Must Luv dogs appreciated the pets products donated by the Girl Scouts and had a chance to explain the importance of animal rescue efforts.
February
Writer Frances Y. Spencer shared the story of Ethan Clay, a Zachary student who fulfilled his dream of playing at Carnegie Hall. The young cellist took part in the Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Later in the year, Clay was spotted performing on the patio of The Birdman Coffee and Books Cafe during the Tunica Hills Music Festival in St. Francisville and during the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Banquet.
Stories and photographs about children and livestock are always popular, and an article about Zachary students competing at the 84th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show drew lots of attention.
Photographer Jill Moore has provided us with several photos throughout the year of productions at Zachary High School. In February, the drama department presented "Guys and Dolls."
March
Writer Olivia McClure brought us a story about the Zachary Police Department using funny and ironic hashtags to track down those wanted by the law. They story drew lots of discussion. Getting caught committing a crime can yield unpleasant results, like a stay in jail and a tarnished reputation. But for those tempted to break the law in Zachary, there’s another potential consequence to consider: ending up the target of a joke on the city Police Department’s Facebook page.
Since January, the department has been poking fun at wanted fugitives and recent arrestees with humorous hashtags — words and phrases that become clickable when preceded by a pound sign, giving social media users a way to follow specific topics.
They range from #somethingfishyisgoingon, which appeared with an appeal for help tracking down a man who broke into Tucker’s Seafood and Deli, to #tvbiggerthanyourjailcell in an entry about someone arrested for stealing a 75-inch television from Walmart.
Color runs have become popular fundraisers in recent years. The Zachary Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization held its own colorful run in March.
April
Most of us have childhood memories of searching for Easter eggs in the front yard or at a large community event. Zachary held an egg hunt that included games, crafts and a visit from the Easter bunny.
May
June
Christine Guidry Law is a descendant of settlers who left France in the early 1600s, went to the maritime regions of Canada and made a home in Acadia only to be deported 150 years later before making another home in the swampy bayous of Louisiana. Writer Frances Y. Spencer talked to Law before her family band, Chere Mom, traveled to Canada for a gathering exiles call Congrès Mondial Acadien: a family reunion on steroids.