The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, a new assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care facility, opened its doors to new residents March 15.
The 90-room complex, which includes 39 assisted living suites plus 12 suites for memory care and 39 skilled nursing rooms, has been under construction since late 2020 next to Lane Regional Medical Center.
Kaley Hill, president of Hometown Healthcare Management, which owns and will operate the facility, said, “Our company and our employees are excited to open The Lodge at Lane to the people of Zachary and the surrounding re-gion.”
Hill added, “We have gone from an idea to breaking ground and through 18 months of construction to reach our opening date of March 15. Our ground-up facility will be an example of the finest of its kind in Louisiana in terms of comfort, safety, convenience, and an ‘at-home’ atmosphere.”
The Lodge at Lane features open and accessible interior and exterior common areas and courtyards, centralized dining and recreation facilities, an in-house beauty salon, fitness/therapy center, a theater room, and six suite configuration options, among other amenities. Hill said The Lodge at Lane has received many advance reservations.
Tamara K. Dayton has been named as director/community relations for The Lodge at Lane. A native of Livingston, Dayton has been a resident of Zachary for over 27 years and earned her master’s in social work in 1996 from LSU.
She was social services supervisor at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, where she served for nearly 25 years. She is a licensed clinical social worker. Dayton and her husband, David, two sons, Carson and Jace.
Dayton said, “We are bringing to the people of Zachary, and this region of Louisiana, a state-of-the-art facility with services second to none. Our initial goal was to create a facility that made our residents feel right at home and that gives their family and caregivers great comfort in knowing that they would be in a good, safe and happy place. We feel we have fully achieved that goal.”
Architects for the project are Ritter Maher Architects LLC and the contractor is Milton J. Womack. The facility encompasses nearly 75,000 square feet of new construction on its campus. Staff of Lane Senior Care will be brought into the overall staff at The Lodge at Lane while additional staffing have been brought on board.
“Our goal is for The Lodge at Lane to be a staple in our community and a place our residents are proud to call home,” said John Stagg, CEO of Hometown Healthcare Management, and Zachary native and longtime resident. “This facility will be a positive addition to our community for many years to come and will serve the people of our region with respect and dignity,” he said.
Acquired from Lane Regional by Hometown Healthcare Management in the fall of 2020, Lane Nursing Home operates under the name The Lodge at Lane following the March 15 opening.