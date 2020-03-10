BAKER — City of Baker officials will follow the recommendations of the state and federal government with respect to attempting to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Darnell Waites announced at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
A letter was sent to Baker residents outlining recommended precautions against contracting the COVID-19 infection, including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering one’s coughs and sneezes, staying at home when sick, and contacting a doctor if sick.
Within the city, the building and grounds and custodial staff will be making an extra effort to sanitize surfaces, door handles, and other common contact points more frequently. Hand sanitizer stands are being placed throughout city buildings, the letter says.
“We are just doing the best we can to keep our environment as clean as possible,” Waites said.
The mayor told the council the city is in close contact with city-parish and state officials and will provide information to residents at City Hall as well as on the city’s website, cityofbaker.com, and social media platforms.
In other business Tuesday:
- The council voted 3-2 to discuss the appointment of a new auditor at its work session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Council members Doris Alexander, Brenda G. Jackson, and Charles Vincent voted in favor of the measure. Pete Heine and Glenda Bryant cast dissenting votes. Bryant said the council should simply vote to rehire Joseph Akanji, of Bruno & Tervalon accounting firm, who was hired in 2017, rather than discussing it in a work session.
“If someone else comes in, we start from scratch,” she said, adding that Akanji has done a good job for three years.
Heine agreed, saying that, though he initially voted against hiring Akanji, he had proved his worth by helping the city get off the legislative auditor’s noncompliance list.
The state placed the city on the list because Baker’s 2015-16 audit was turned in late and problems were found with the city’s accounting practices.
Heine reminded the council that changing auditors and auditing problems had cost the city a lot of money before Akanji was hired.
“I don’t have any issue with Mr. Akanji, nothing negative," Jackson said. "I just think someone else might want to pursue this job.”
- The council voted unanimously to appoint Barbara Levi to the City of Baker Alcohol Control Board.
- Jackson announced the Baker Library will screen the documentary "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" on March 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Bryant announced that the March of Dimes March for Babies will be held March 28 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge and that Zippity Zoo Fest will be held at the Baton Rouge Zoo on March 28 and 29.
- The council recognized Billeann Riddle-Bacon, who passed away March 6. A longtime resident of Baker, Riddle-Bacon was active in the community and was instrumental in starting the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the city.