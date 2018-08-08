The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 26-Aug. 2:
Chews, Dorris: 37, 11665 Troy St., Baton Rouge; theft.
Cummings, Steven: 30, 4955 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Daniels, Anthony: 42, 2927 Race St., Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Goleman, Heath: 23, 1235 Americana Blvd., Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hamilton, Erica: 30, 6337 Honey Locust Blvd., Zachary; disturbing the peace.
Handy, Raquan: 23, 2779 N. Lark St., Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace.
Hartness, Casey: 20, 13209 La. 421, St. Francisville; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirby, Honey: 18, 1670 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary; simple battery.
Jones, Nigel: 24, 3347 Ramey Drive, Zachary; resisting an officer.
Kennison, Austin: 20, 3715 Nelson St., Zachary; fugitive warrant and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
McClure, Abigail: 27, 2642 Manchester Drive, Baker; criminal damage to property.
Minor, Horace: 52, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Moten, Jeremy: 27, 5162 Fairfield Ave., Baton Rouge; simple battery.
Moten, Shamira: 20, 5162 Fairfield Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery.
Parker, Joseph: 39, 2262 South Hickey Court, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Saucier, Dalton: 19, 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Saucier, Dalton: 19, 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tate, Clarence: 36, 8828 Cherry Laurel Ave., Zachary; fugitive warrant and domestic abuse battery.
Williams, John: 35, 1133 Williams Creek, Zachary; theft.