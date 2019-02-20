Don't forget to vote
Some voters in Zachary vote Saturday for Louisiana House District 62. Visit sos.la.gov to find candidate lists, polling places and more.
Transition fair helps disabled
The Zachary Community School District, in conjunction with East Feliciana Parish, is holding its 2019 annual Transition Agency Fair from 9 a.m. to noon March 1 at the Zachary High gym. Make reservations by Friday at (225) 658-7378.
Parents of students with disabilities, regardless of age, are invited. The fair's slogan is "Supporting students with disabilities and their families in the transition to adult life."
Make mysterious Mardi Gras masks
Teens are invited to the Pride-Chaneyville Branch at 3 p.m. Saturday to make a personalized Mardi Gras mask using fabric, puffy paint and glitter.
African-American history events
- To celebrate African-American History Month, Southern University history professor and director of the Mwalimu Institute Charles Vincent will be at the Baker Branch at 10 a.m. Saturday to present a discussion for all ages on trailblazer Marian Anderson. Anderson was an acclaimed singer whose performance at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939 helped set the stage for the civil rights era. Much of her life was spent breaking down barriers for other African-American performers. Free school supplies will be given to the first five students to arrive.
- Zachary High School will present a Black History Month event, "Celebrating African American History & Culture," at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the school's Visual Performing Arts Center.
Middle school to present play
Northwestern Middle School presents "Rumplestiltskin," a comedy by Peg Herring, on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, 5200 E. Central Ave., Zachary. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students and are available at nms.ticketleap.com/rump.
Amnesty program in Baker
The Baker Police Department shared on Facebook about an amnesty program for people with bench warrants in the Baker Court System. People who have bench warrants issued before Feb. 12 can turn themselves in and have the associated "recall fee" waived while setting a new court date along with more time to pay any other fees if they come in before the end of February.
The clerk's office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. to help with the process. To find out if you have an existing bench warrant, call Baker City Court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Childhood information fair
The Zachary Early Childhood Network is holding an Information Fair from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Zachary High gym. Organizations that work with ages birth to 4 years old will be on hand.
Cancer screening
Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Appointments are not required. For information, call (225) 658-4587.
Renew occupational licenses
Business owners in Zachary must renew occupational licenses before March 1. To renew, business owners should contact the Planning and Zoning Office at (225) 654-1935 or visit City Hall Annex, 4650 Main St., for a renewal form. Checks, cash or money orders will be accepted. Make checks and money orders payable to the City of Zachary.
Donate for the Lions garage sale
Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale to benefit its organization’s charitable community projects March 8-9. Club members are asking for donations of used items such as good household items, good used children’s clothes, children’s toys, furniture or other items. To donate items, contact (225) 937-4454, (225) 654-6494 or (225) 654-6325 before the end of February.