The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 9-23:
Bateman, Matthew: 18, 11544 Ellis Road, Wilson, theft.
Billingsley, Nichole: 33, 19875 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, remaining after forbidden, theft.
Coates, Ahkeya: 11584 Coates Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Franklin, Steven: 31, 6234 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Gray, Karesse: 22, 9845 Lemon Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Hampton, Leonard: 42, 5020 Wewell St., Zachary, remaining on premises.
Harris, Mitchell: 21, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, fugitive warrant.
Hopkins, Nicholas: 26, 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Jackson, Debbie: 53, 1524 Cardinal St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
McMichael, Eric: 54, 1404 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, suspended driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection required/expired, theft, resisting an officer.
Morris, Darryl: 42, 6921 Sutton Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Perkins, Tyrion: 23, 6435 Charucer Ave., New Orleans, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Rogers, Montrell: 33, 2560 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, sexual battery, driving while intoxicated, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, attempted forcible rape.
Swann, Leslie: 36, 1100 La. 63, Clinton, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and possession of Schedule II drugs.
Taylor, Jesse:, 28, 26925 Pine Ridge Road, Walker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Underwood, Tammy: 38, 2530 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Wiggins, Liljuan: 31, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule I drugs.
Wilson, Kaley: 38, 5688 McCoy Byrnes Road, Ethel, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.