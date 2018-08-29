The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 9-23:

Bateman, Matthew: 18, 11544 Ellis Road, Wilson, theft.

Billingsley, Nichole: 33, 19875 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, remaining after forbidden, theft.

Coates, Ahkeya: 11584 Coates Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.

Franklin, Steven: 31, 6234 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Gray, Karesse: 22, 9845 Lemon Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Hampton, Leonard: 42, 5020 Wewell St., Zachary, remaining on premises.

Harris, Mitchell: 21, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, fugitive warrant.

Hopkins, Nicholas: 26, 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace.

Jackson, Debbie: 53, 1524 Cardinal St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

McMichael, Eric: 54, 1404 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, suspended driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection required/expired, theft, resisting an officer.

Morris, Darryl: 42, 6921 Sutton Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Perkins, Tyrion: 23, 6435 Charucer Ave., New Orleans, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Rogers, Montrell: 33, 2560 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, sexual battery, driving while intoxicated, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, attempted forcible rape.

Rogers, Montrell: 33, 2560 Boudreaux Ave., Zachary, driving while intoxicated.

Swann, Leslie: 36, 1100 La. 63, Clinton, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Taylor, Jesse:, 28, 26925 Pine Ridge Road, Walker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Underwood, Tammy: 38, 2530 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, theft.

Wiggins, Liljuan: 31, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule I drugs. 

Wilson, Kaley: 38, 5688 McCoy Byrnes Road, Ethel, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

