The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Feb. 7-21:

Bansaw, Lisa: 26, 3768 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Brown, Alexis: 17, 4609 Greenwood Lane, Baker, aggravated assault domestic abuse.

Brown, Everett: 21, 13906 Longvue Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery. 

Carter, Shavanna: 33, 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Coleman, Keyshira: 20, 980 Chipley St., Baker, cruelty to juveniles, disturbing the peace.

Converse, Jamie: 28, 10808 Flintwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Crocklem, Roderick: 37, 1934 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Daniel, Damon: 32, 22790 Jade Drive, Plaquemine, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Epps, Caleb: 19, 7260 Villere Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Haynie, Charles: 31, 153 N. Seventeenth St., Baton Rouge, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.

Holland, Ransom: 39, 7147 Chandler Buff Road, Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Irvin, Angela: 37, 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Jaspreon, Archie: 26, 11800 Marston St., Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Jiles, Canesha: 24, 7218 Town South Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated assault, reckless operation.

Lee, Ashley: 34, 4239 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Lee, Clifton: 38, 1020 Chemin Drive, Baker, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, possession of Schedule V narcotic, attempted auto burglary.

Maloid, Alicia: 30, 12020 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Obear, Marques: 30, 3924 Charles St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Porter, Antionette: 48, 4691 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker, theft/shoplifting, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sanford, Anthnette: 25, 10070 Mead Road, Apt. 214, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.

Spurlock, Yawanna: 24, 1900 Blount Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Stampley, Georgia: 35, 9514 Bank St., Clinton, criminal trespass, theft, fugitive warrant from Zachary City Court.

Washington, Eddie: 60, 3410 N. Azalea Ave., Baker, remaining after forbidden, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Washington, Vernetta: 38, 5225 Kimberlyne, Apt. C, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Watts, Randi: 19, 44438 Melancon St., Sorrento, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Williams, Byron: 45, 2581 Seventieth Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Williams, Marcus: 29, 5700 Avenue X, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.

Wright, Champagne: 37, 1121 Barrington Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court, Fugitive Warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Wyatt, Yvette: 41, 14035 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movable.

