The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Feb. 7-21:
Bansaw, Lisa: 26, 3768 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brown, Alexis: 17, 4609 Greenwood Lane, Baker, aggravated assault domestic abuse.
Brown, Everett: 21, 13906 Longvue Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Carter, Shavanna: 33, 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Coleman, Keyshira: 20, 980 Chipley St., Baker, cruelty to juveniles, disturbing the peace.
Converse, Jamie: 28, 10808 Flintwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Crocklem, Roderick: 37, 1934 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Daniel, Damon: 32, 22790 Jade Drive, Plaquemine, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Epps, Caleb: 19, 7260 Villere Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Haynie, Charles: 31, 153 N. Seventeenth St., Baton Rouge, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.
Holland, Ransom: 39, 7147 Chandler Buff Road, Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Irvin, Angela: 37, 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jaspreon, Archie: 26, 11800 Marston St., Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jiles, Canesha: 24, 7218 Town South Ave., Baton Rouge, aggravated assault, reckless operation.
Lee, Ashley: 34, 4239 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lee, Clifton: 38, 1020 Chemin Drive, Baker, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, possession of Schedule V narcotic, attempted auto burglary.
Maloid, Alicia: 30, 12020 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Obear, Marques: 30, 3924 Charles St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Porter, Antionette: 48, 4691 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker, theft/shoplifting, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sanford, Anthnette: 25, 10070 Mead Road, Apt. 214, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
Spurlock, Yawanna: 24, 1900 Blount Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Stampley, Georgia: 35, 9514 Bank St., Clinton, criminal trespass, theft, fugitive warrant from Zachary City Court.
Washington, Eddie: 60, 3410 N. Azalea Ave., Baker, remaining after forbidden, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Washington, Vernetta: 38, 5225 Kimberlyne, Apt. C, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Watts, Randi: 19, 44438 Melancon St., Sorrento, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Byron: 45, 2581 Seventieth Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Marcus: 29, 5700 Avenue X, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Wright, Champagne: 37, 1121 Barrington Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court, Fugitive Warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wyatt, Yvette: 41, 14035 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movable.