The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 7-13:
Jaliayah Brown: 21; 13024 La. 955 E., Ethel; theft
Jeffrey Cavalier: 24; 2776 Muirfield Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Cedric Franklin: 49; 261 Jules Ave., Jefferson; fugitive warrant through Pointe Coupee Parish
Laqeisha George: 31; 12262 Branch Lane, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Keith Hebert Jr.: 23; 102 Lougon St., Gueydan; fugitive warrant through Crowley Police Department and illegal possession of stolen things and improper lane usage
Wendy Pate: 51; 10820 Weiner Circle, Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II drugs, tail lamp/license plate, license plate switched, proof of insurance, driver's license suspension/revocation, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
John Rankins Jr.: 26; 5418 Linden St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt
Mantrell Robertson: 20; 2120 Louisiana Ave., Baton Rouge; improper telephone communications
Rhonda Welborn: 53; 16277 Hubbs Road, Pride; theft
Oliver Williams: 25; 7232 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge; theft, criminal trespass and simple arson
Markisha Wilson: 21; 9244 Millwood Creek, Zachary; theft
Chase Worthington: 37; 418 Felton Road, Greensburg; simple burglary