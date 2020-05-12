The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for April 30-May 7:
Richard Bindon: 36; 2544 Main St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
William Cheney: 36; 8536 Cody Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Darlisha Clark: 27; 8688 Mandela Drive, New Roads; aggravated battery and fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge Police Department
Darnell Finister: 38; 4154 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Michael Jackson: 51; 316 Gatebriar Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Gabriel Reynolds: 41; 19845 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and distribution/manufacturing of Schedule IV narcotics
John Williams: 26; 1911 Bradfield Drive, Baton Rouge; auto theft, flight from officers and simple criminal damage to property