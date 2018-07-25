The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge; Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for July 11-19:
Addison, Deon: 22, 5502 W. Tigre Chene Court, Baker; cyberstalking.
Alexander, Arthur: 33, 1021 Sinbad St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Brumfield, Trayvon: 32, 4361 New Weis Road, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Chelette, Chad: 42, 20712 Holmes Drive, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Dennis: 36, 602 Sandra Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery and theft.
Duncan, Jacobi 27, 13582 Lincoln Drive, Baton Rouge; computer fraud (68 counts), access device fraud (33 counts) and public payroll fraud (35 counts).
Duncan, Jacobi: 27, 13582 Lincoln Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Griffin, Alex: 41, 5845 Brownsfield Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gross, Kiara: 27, 11021 Plank Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jackson, Wendy: 25, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jarrel, John: 48, 4210 Gwendolyn Drive, Baker; simple battery and letting disorderly place.
Jarrell, Chaddrica: 19, 2119 W. Azalea Ave., Baker; domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Joseph, Alicia: 25, 2203 73rd St., Baton Rouge; fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Moses, Chelsea: 18, 1935 15th St., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Oconner, Deandrea: 25, 1133 Chemin Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Scott, Ammonique: 27, 7131 W. Tamaron Blvd., New Orleans; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Joy: 29, 4036 N. Dells St., Harvey; simple battery, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, simple assault and drug paraphernalia.
Spears Jr., David: 34, 2765 Cunnard Ave., Baton Rouge; bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse and theft.
Thompson, Rachel: 29, 6335 Rolling Acres Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Walker Jr., James: 43, 3838 Thomas Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Watson, Rexine: 54, 2407 Boxwood Drive, Baker; simple battery.
White, Antonie: 8239 Skysail Ave., Apt. B, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.