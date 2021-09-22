Lane Family Practice is offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people, a news release said.
People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and may not build the same level of immunity to the two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised, the release said.
The CDC recommends those people receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
This additional dose is intended to improve the response of immunocompromised people to their initial vaccine series. The CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
If you quality for a third booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, call Lane Family Practice at (225) 654-3607 to schedule an appointment. First and second dose appointments are available.