The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Nov. 15-21:
Augustus, Johnathan: 35, 1720 48th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrant.
Batiste, Geno: 30, 6701 Old English Turn, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Burrell, Michael: 24, address unavailable, booked in for affidavit warrant.
Forbes, Matthew: 33, 2642 Manchester Ave., Apt. 3, Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Forbes-Hayes, Ashley: 31, 2642 Manchester Ave., Apt. 3, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Franklin, Aaron: 21, 334 Genola Road, Clinton, three counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Hampton, Ashley: 37, 4343 Denham St., Apt. 1206, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harris, Alice: 46, 3506 Percy Dreher Road, Slaughter, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Haviland, Hunter: 17, 1311 Texas St., Baker, disturbing the peace, simple escape.
Holland, Curtis: 25, 4725 Stearns St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Howard, Chadwick: 31, 11070 Mead Road, Apt. 2007, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hughes, Anthony: 40, 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robinson, Gerry: 58, 5960 Rollins Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Alddon: 25, 2249 E. Mason St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Joaquien: 25, 4100 Leonidas St., New Orleans, battery of a dating partner, criminal mischief.
Stevenson Jr., Robert: 38, 21584 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Brandon: 21, 11050 Devall Lane, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.