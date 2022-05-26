At its May meeting, Zachary Rotarians heard from BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.
Wilson shared BREC’s mission to contribute to a healthier, more vibrant community by providing exceptional parks, open spaces and recreational experiences for all of East Baton Rouge Parish.
BREC, created in 1946 by a state legislative act, operates eight parks in Zachary, including the recently renovated Church Street Park, Zachary Community Park and Beaver Creek Golf Course. BREC has also partnered to develop a trail system connecting Zachary Community Park with Americana subdivision that will be completed later this year.
The BREC zoo, undergoing improvements, is also popular with Zachary residents.
The Rotary members heard that BREC is one of the top four park systems in the country and is again nominated for the Gold Medal Award for Excellence. Winners will be announced during the national conference later this year.