BAKER — The Baker City Council Tuesday night unanimously passed four resolutions required for the city to apply for up to $2 million for infrastructure improvements.
The resolutions state the city will amend its procurement policy to conform to federal requirements, pay for engineering services as necessary related to the projects, conform to citizen participation requirements in the grant application, and hire Professional Engineering Consultants Corp. and Anderson Consulting at a combined fee of no more than $45,000 for services related to the grant, in the event that the grant is funded.
PEC and the city have identified sewer collection repairs, work on the city’s pump stations, well improvement and maintenance, and tank distribution work as the projects to seek funding for, Kevin Gravois of PEC told the council during its May 14 meeting.
The state is expected to receive $15 million in 2020 and the same amount in 2021 from the federal government to distribute to municipalities, which compete for the funds.
“I’m voting for these resolutions because once we receive the grant — and I’m claiming it — it will allow us to do improvements we need in infrastructure so we can move forward in our business and residential development,” Councilwoman Glenda Bryant said.
Before the vote, Councilwoman Doris Alexander urged the council to give priority to minority-owned and union businesses in their hiring as well as to pay all contractors and employees a living wage of $15 per hour.
The grant application, which is due July 12, will be prepared by city officials along with PEC and Anderson Consulting.
In other council business:
- Mayor Darnell Waites said the city is applying for money from the Louisiana Housing Authority to fight blight by renovating homes beginning with some in the Leland Park area. City officials are also almost finished with their master plan, which they hope to present to the council and the public early this summer.
- Alexander invited the public to attend White Linen Night at 7 p.m. Friday at the Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road, sponsored by the Baker Pilot Club. The fundraiser will benefit the Dana Carpenter Memorial Scholarship Fund for Baker High students. Tickets are available at the door for $35.
- Bryant announced that Grow Baton Rouge will hold a farmers and makers market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker City Park on Groom Road.