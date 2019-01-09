The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3:

Brown, Montrece: 43, 9554 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, theft, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Covington, Jeffrey: 30, 104 Thomas Lane, Centerville, Mississippi, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive warrant.

Cox, Darla: 55, 4910 Louise Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery.

Davis, Naundi: 29, 112650 Wedgewood, Baker, child desertion.

Davis, Wash: 20, 2187 Quiet Lane, Jackson, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Elston, Jacob: 19, 4051 David St., Zachary, hit-and-run, negligent injury.

Emery, Aaron: 29, 5296 Solitude, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, failure to use headlights as required.

Fort, Cheistina: 32, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, theft, driving while under suspension.

Green, Kenneth: 47, 4006 Coolidge St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.

Green, Shene: 40, 12650 Wedgewood St., Baker, child desertion.

Guilbeau, Raymond: 53, 2755 Penny Lane, Zachary, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property.

Hebert, Wayne: 25, 1544 Montagne St., New Iberia, three counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Irving, Kutoana: 37, 13797 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Jarrell, Joseph: 32, 8733 Samuel's Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace, obscenity.

Jones, Shawn: 20, 18733 Samuel Road, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Lane, Tanisha: 35, 2352 La. 952, Jackson, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Leonard, Clifton: 24, 188 Lemon B Road, Slaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs.

Matthews, Elvis: 36, 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.

Matthews, Tiara: 23, 8779 Elm Garden Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Merchant, Holly: 46, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, theft.

Miller, Delone: 55, 10089 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, access device fraud, theft.

Minor, Thomas: 56, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to yield at stop sign, speeding, hit-and-run and failure to obey red light.

Peters, Ariel: 24, 8697 New Field Drive, Livonia, possession of marijuana.

Rogers, Allan: 26, 12800 Pine Ridge, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.

Scott, April: 36, 5045 Queens Carriage St., Zachary, loud music.

Sevilla, Wallace: 42, 3510 Rollins Road, Zachary, two counts of improper supervision of a minor, two counts of riding an ATV on the roadway.

Strader, Brittni: 34, 4130 La. 412, Slaughter, disturbing the peace, simple battery, resisting an officer.

Tarver, John: 46, 75849 La. 1053, Kentwood, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trantham, Kyle: 18, 5097 Meadowland Court, Zachary, theft.

Trinkaus, Kenneth: 40, address unavailable, disturbing the peace, vagrancy.

Wade, Tanya: 48, 1810 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wascome, Christopher: 23, 1641 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs, theft.

White, Johnathan: 43, 4336 Baird Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Wyre, Markella: 30, 1100 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Young, Justin: 22, 3780 Cypress Park, Zachary, improper supervision of a juvenile.

