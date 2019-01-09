The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3:
Brown, Montrece: 43, 9554 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, theft, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Covington, Jeffrey: 30, 104 Thomas Lane, Centerville, Mississippi, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive warrant.
Cox, Darla: 55, 4910 Louise Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery.
Davis, Naundi: 29, 112650 Wedgewood, Baker, child desertion.
Davis, Wash: 20, 2187 Quiet Lane, Jackson, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Elston, Jacob: 19, 4051 David St., Zachary, hit-and-run, negligent injury.
Emery, Aaron: 29, 5296 Solitude, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, failure to use headlights as required.
Fort, Cheistina: 32, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, theft, driving while under suspension.
Green, Kenneth: 47, 4006 Coolidge St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Green, Shene: 40, 12650 Wedgewood St., Baker, child desertion.
Guilbeau, Raymond: 53, 2755 Penny Lane, Zachary, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property.
Hebert, Wayne: 25, 1544 Montagne St., New Iberia, three counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Irving, Kutoana: 37, 13797 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jarrell, Joseph: 32, 8733 Samuel's Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace, obscenity.
Jones, Shawn: 20, 18733 Samuel Road, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lane, Tanisha: 35, 2352 La. 952, Jackson, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Leonard, Clifton: 24, 188 Lemon B Road, Slaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs.
Matthews, Elvis: 36, 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Matthews, Tiara: 23, 8779 Elm Garden Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Merchant, Holly: 46, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, theft.
Miller, Delone: 55, 10089 Noel Thomas Lane, Slaughter, access device fraud, theft.
Minor, Thomas: 56, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to yield at stop sign, speeding, hit-and-run and failure to obey red light.
Peters, Ariel: 24, 8697 New Field Drive, Livonia, possession of marijuana.
Rogers, Allan: 26, 12800 Pine Ridge, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Scott, April: 36, 5045 Queens Carriage St., Zachary, loud music.
Sevilla, Wallace: 42, 3510 Rollins Road, Zachary, two counts of improper supervision of a minor, two counts of riding an ATV on the roadway.
Strader, Brittni: 34, 4130 La. 412, Slaughter, disturbing the peace, simple battery, resisting an officer.
Tarver, John: 46, 75849 La. 1053, Kentwood, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trantham, Kyle: 18, 5097 Meadowland Court, Zachary, theft.
Trinkaus, Kenneth: 40, address unavailable, disturbing the peace, vagrancy.
Wade, Tanya: 48, 1810 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wascome, Christopher: 23, 1641 Brookfield Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
White, Johnathan: 43, 4336 Baird Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wyre, Markella: 30, 1100 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Young, Justin: 22, 3780 Cypress Park, Zachary, improper supervision of a juvenile.