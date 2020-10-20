The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 2-8:

Jalisa Celestine: 21; 713 Railroad Ave., New Roads; theft

Brandon Jeansonne: 38; 5516 Rush St., Slaughter; domestic abuse battery

Stephan Juarez: 29; 2839 April St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Patricia Loyd: 65; 10312 Roosevelt St., Clinton; hit-and-run

Javon Parker: 22; 8614 Saint Joseph St., New Roads; theft

Roosevelt Robertson: 25; 1133 Husband St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

