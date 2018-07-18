July meetings at Lane
Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
Other events include:
Food Addicts Anonymous meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19. The weekly support group provides fellowship for men and women willing to recover from the disease of food addiction. Call Velma Alford at (225) 715-9268.
The Stroke Support Group meets at noon Friday. It is a bimonthly support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
A Pregnancy Workshop and Baby Care Basics class meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. It offers an overview of what to expect for expecting parents, and information about infant care in the first weeks of life. Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587.
Reunion time for Zachary High Class of 1968
Registration is underway for the Zachary High School Class of 1968 50-year class reunion, set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge. Cost is $50 per person in advance and the deadline for registration is July 20.
For information, go to zacharyfriends.com or contact (225) 933-1187.
Back the Blue sponsors
On its Facebook page, the Zachary Police Department said Varsity Sports is seeking sponsors for a T-shirt campaign. These shirts are to be handed out for free at events. Sponsors receive ads on the shirts and receive shirts. If you are interested and have not been contacted, call Josie Neal at (817) 566-1197.
Don't forget about school
While school is out for the summer break, Zachary students have several important dates to remember. Visit the school system's Facebook page or your child's school page for specifics.
Among them, orientations will be by grade and start as early as July 30. School starts Aug. 9. Many schools have supply lists out. Check your child's school website or Facebook page.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the October 2018 Angola Rodeo. Tickets are $20 per person. Call (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase. Also, visit the website to see what items can be brought on prison grounds.
Campaign announcements
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.