Meet at the gazebo
Live at the Gazebo starts 6 p.m. Sept. 7 with Parish County Line. Admission is free. Food trucks will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for this new event.
Art Crawl coming soon
The Regional Arts Council of Zachary will host its annual Fall Art Crawl on Oct. 26. The group is seeking sponsors and artist who want to sell at the event. Visit www.raczonline.org for information and forms. The deadline for artists to apply is Friday.
Boy Scout registration open
Boys ages 11-17 interested in Scouts are invited to a registration event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. For information call Greg Brust at (225) 290-3903 or Jennifer Morris at (225) 681-1274.
Buffalo Festival
Baker is celebrating September as Buffalo Festival Month with multiple events. Celebrations begin Sept. 8 with the Buffalo Festival Rodeo. Tickets are $15 for a full day of fun. Activities start at noon at the SU Land-Grant Campus/Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway. Tickets are available at Baker City Hall or at the gate. A trail ride starts at noon, and several rodeo events are scheduled.
On Sept. 15, the Buffalo Festival 5K run is planned for 7 a.m., starting at 3325 Groom Road. It will pass through several neighborhoods and end at Baker Park. Visit playyon.com/basa or call (225) 778-0300 for information.
Finally, the annual Buffalo Festival in the Park is planned for Sept. 21-22.
Beautiful business
The City of Zachary Beautification Committee is accepting applications through Thursday, Sept. 6, for the first round of awards for businesses. The award will be given quarterly to a business that has made an effort to "clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their neighborhood." Visit cityofzachary.org for a form to nominate a business.
Skeet fundraiser
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting a skeet shoot at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bridgeview Gun Club. Registration prices increase after Tuesday. Lunch is provided, but participants need to bring their own gun and shells. Visit the chamber's Facebook page for information and an entry form.
Ferns and veggies
The Baton Rouge Master Gardner Association will learn about ferns and fall vegetables at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Baker photographers
The second Community of Baker Photographers Exhibition will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Baker branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Eight photographers from Baker will show their work with themes of wedding, nature, landscape and floral. The event is free and light refreshments will be served. For information, email Frederick Schiele at f.schiele@yahoo.com.