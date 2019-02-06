Deadline approaches for occupational license renewals
Business owners in Zachary need to make sure occupational licenses have been renewed. Renewals for existing businesses are due Jan. 1, becoming delinquent on March 1. Notices from the City of Zachary were mailed to existing business owners in November. If you did not receive a renewal notice, contact the City of Zachary Planning and Zoning Office at (225) 654-1935. The renewal also includes existing home-based occupations.
To renew, business owners are asked to contact the Planning and Zoning Office at (225) 654-1935 or visit City Hall Annex, 4650 Main St., for a renewal form, which is precoded for their particular business. The license renewal is based upon the business activity (gross receipts) for the previous year. Checks, cash or money orders will be accepted and made payable to the City of Zachary.
Donate for the Lions garage sale
Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale to benefit its organization’s charitable community projects on March 8-9. Club members are asking for donations of used items such as good household items, good used children’s clothes, children’s toys, furniture or other items.
Anyone wishing to donate items should contact (225) 937-4454, (225) 654-6494 or (225) 654-6325 prior to the end of February.
Wine and wellness event
Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lane Cardiovascular Center are offering a free Wine and Wellness Event featuring electrocardiogram screenings Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the CIS clinic, 6550 Main St., Suite 1000, Zachary.
In addition to free EKG screenings, the event will feature blood pressure checks and on-site consultations with a CIS provider. Refreshments and wine will be served. An EKG is recommended for those with risk factors of heart disease or those who experience symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat.
Registration is required. Register online at ciszacharyww2019.eventbrite.com or call (985) 873-5058.
Cancer screening event planned
Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. The screenings will be at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are not required.
The prostate and skin cancer examinations will be conducted by experienced providers, and colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for the public to pick up and use at home. Results will be mailed to participants.
For information, call (225) 658-4587.
Fill a truck with items for the needy
A St. Vincent de Paul truck will be parked at the church entrance of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary, 4826 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9.
Items sought include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; small working appliances; lamps; pots, pans and dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses or box springs will not be accepted. Place all donated items except furniture in plastic bags or boxes. For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Spring baseball registration open
Registration is open for Zachary Youth Park’s spring baseball. Register in person at the youth park between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or online at https://securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. Age groups are 4- to 5-year-old for T-ball, 6-year-old coaches pitch, 7- to 8-year-old coaches pitch, 9- to 10-year-old baseball and 11- to 12-year-old baseball. Registration is $70 and runs through Feb. 19.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs, which serves Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, is holding an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. They will also be holding a microchip special: $20 per pet.
Tax help at the library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free assistance at several branches.
At the Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 7 to April 11 except March 21); from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 2, 16, 23; March 2, 16, 23, 30; and April 13); and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (Feb. 3, 17, 24 and March 3, 17, 24, 31).
At the Greenwell Springs Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 21, 28; and April 4, 11); and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb, 2, 9, 16; March 2, 9, 16; April 6, 13).
Call 211 to find more locations and schedule an appointment.
Color Run
ZEPTO has planned a Color Run for March 23 at the Zachary Police Department. For questions, contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com. Visit secure.getactivefundraising.com to register.
Girl Scout troop sets fundraiser
Troop 10145 will host its second annual fundraiser, a Mardi Gras ball for the whole family. Families do not have be in Girl Scouts to participate.
The Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Sweetheart Masquerade is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greenwood Community Park on the Water Front, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Wear Mardi Gras masks and beads, and bring Mardi Gras umbrellas. Tickets are $25 per couple. For odd numbers, bring $5 for any additional child to be paid for at the door. Visit troop10145masqueradeball.eventbrite.com for information and tickets.
Troop 10145 members are fifth-graders at Copper Mill Elementary School in Zachary or at Grace Baptist Church School in Slaughter. Money raised will help them expand their cultural knowledge of other countries.