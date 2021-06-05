Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.

Area graduates include:

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes

Amite

Jordyn Maddie Neal: Bachelor of Science

Denham Springs

Carly I. Bunch: Master of Arts

Nicholas J. Lipscomb: Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

Lauren Ashley Marchand: Bachelor of Arts

Jonah Neal Thomason: Bachelor of Arts

Anna Marie Wolf: Bachelor of Science, Cyber Engineering

Hammond

Adrian Mark Eugene II: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Ponchatoula

Jebadiah Ray Kraft: Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management

Rosedale

Matt Joseph Leleux: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Walker

Chloe Rashay Johnson: Bachelor of Arts

Morgan Alexander King: Bachelor of Science

Zachary area

Baker

Jakob Zachary Mier: Master of Architecture

Greenwell Springs

Bethany L. Kemp: Bachelor of Science

Zachary

Landry Scott Baudouin: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Brynn Reneé Daniel: Bachelor of Arts

Deanna S. Kaufman: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Kaitlin Marie Maloy: Master of Fine Arts

Ellen Claire Manuel: Bachelor of Science

Amelia Grace Parrenin: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Garrett Wayne Rushing: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Cole J. Sonnier: Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching Grades 6-12

Payton Bennett Wicker: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

East and West Feliciana parishes

Clinton

John W. Higginbotham: Bachelor of Science

Ethel

Jordan Jaquan Johnson: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology

Jackson

Ashlynn Ronea Taylor: Bachelor of Science

St. Francisville

Emma Claire Beauchamp: Bachelor of Arts

Lauren Elizabeth Broussard: Bachelor of Science

Jordyn Mallory Cooper: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

Andrew D. Hall: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Ascension Parish

Gonzales

Corey Neil Evans Jr.: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

Remington Mckay Hayes: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Mackenzie Elizabet Westmoreland: Master of Accountancy

Prairieville

Blythe Marian Babin: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Nathan Kip Chopin: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Destiny R. Lee: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Terrence Austin Lymon: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering

Danai Monique Metoyer: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies

