Louisiana Tech University announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.
Area graduates include:
Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Amite
Jordyn Maddie Neal: Bachelor of Science
Denham Springs
Carly I. Bunch: Master of Arts
Nicholas J. Lipscomb: Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Lauren Ashley Marchand: Bachelor of Arts
Jonah Neal Thomason: Bachelor of Arts
Anna Marie Wolf: Bachelor of Science, Cyber Engineering
Hammond
Adrian Mark Eugene II: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Ponchatoula
Jebadiah Ray Kraft: Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management
Rosedale
Matt Joseph Leleux: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Walker
Chloe Rashay Johnson: Bachelor of Arts
Morgan Alexander King: Bachelor of Science
Zachary area
Baker
Jakob Zachary Mier: Master of Architecture
Greenwell Springs
Bethany L. Kemp: Bachelor of Science
Zachary
Landry Scott Baudouin: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Brynn Reneé Daniel: Bachelor of Arts
Deanna S. Kaufman: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Kaitlin Marie Maloy: Master of Fine Arts
Ellen Claire Manuel: Bachelor of Science
Amelia Grace Parrenin: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Garrett Wayne Rushing: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Cole J. Sonnier: Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching Grades 6-12
Payton Bennett Wicker: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
East and West Feliciana parishes
Clinton
John W. Higginbotham: Bachelor of Science
Ethel
Jordan Jaquan Johnson: Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Technology
Jackson
Ashlynn Ronea Taylor: Bachelor of Science
St. Francisville
Emma Claire Beauchamp: Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Elizabeth Broussard: Bachelor of Science
Jordyn Mallory Cooper: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies
Andrew D. Hall: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Ascension Parish
Gonzales
Corey Neil Evans Jr.: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies
Remington Mckay Hayes: Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Mackenzie Elizabet Westmoreland: Master of Accountancy
Prairieville
Blythe Marian Babin: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Nathan Kip Chopin: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
Destiny R. Lee: Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Terrence Austin Lymon: Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Engineering
Danai Monique Metoyer: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Studies