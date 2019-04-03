Empty Bowls
Pre-sale tickets for the Empty Bowl dinner are available at Zachary High School, Chris' Meats and the Bank of Zachary. The $10 ticket provides pastalaya, tea, bread and the choice a bowl made me Zachary High students. The meal is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the high school cafeteria. All of the proceeds go to the Zachary Food Pantry.
Arts showcase
Beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday, Talented Drama students from Northwestern Middle and Zachary High will showcase "Macbeth." The performance will be outside by the column. If it rains, it will move inside to the Visual and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $7 for students and $12 for adults. The Atrium opens at 5:30 p.m. to display art from students in the Talented Art Program.
Ducks Unlimited banquet
The Zachary Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 3 at The Pointe at Americana. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/58109/zachary-dinner or by contacting Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886. Tickets will be available at the door.
Live music in town
- The Hot Club of Baton Rouge will play gypsy jazz in the second concert of the Regional Arts Council of Zachary's Spring Concert series. The event is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pointe at Americana, 1250 Meeting Street, Zachary. Tickets are available at https://raczachary.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1121626 and costs $15 for RACZ members and $20 for non-RACZ members.
- Big River Express, a 15-member swamp pop, R&B and soul band, will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 12 as part of the Downtown Live at the Gazebo series.
The circus is coming
The Kelly Miller circus will be performing at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 13 at Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Shred away
The Bank of Zachary is holding a free shred day from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at the main office, 4743 Main St., Zachary. Documents with staples, paper clips and binder clips are accepted. Plastic three-rings binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs and tapes are not accepted.
Easter events
- The Zachary Charity League's annual Easter Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Zachary Historic Village. Visit zacharycharityleague.org for tickets.
- A Community egg hunt Eggstravaganza is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zachary Community Park. BREC said there will be surprises at this year's hunt. Homemade ice cream, fitness challenges, relay races, the Easter bunny, prizes and more will be a part of the hunt. The event is free and open to all ages. Call (225) 654-4261.
- Zachary Police Association 838 will hold its first Easter Eggstravganza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 17 at 1250 Meeting St. in the Americana Subdivision. Food vendors, inflatables, face painting, games, the bunny and a photographer will be available.
Tax deadline nears
The deadline for filing federal taxes is April 15.
People needing assistance who meet certain criteria can receive help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program at several branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish library. Call 211 or visit www.ebrpl.com to find locations and schedule an appointment.
Football skills camp set
The Legendz Jr. Broncos Football Organization is holding a free Football Skillz Camp from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at Zachary High for ages 12 and under. The camp is open to everyone in the Greater Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston area. Participants should wear cleats, gym shorts and a T-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/events/633230103763225/ for information.