The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 17-23:
Steven Cummings: 32; 4955 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kimberly Davidson: 29; 4088 Florida St., Zachary; theft
Tonie Dunn: 19; 6605 Lakeridge Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule V drugs and fugitive warrant from Lafayette
Alexander Espinoza: 31; 9664 Deer Run Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jacob Fry: 66; 8822 Graves Drive, Slaughter; simple criminal damage to property
Wayne Primus: 46; 5268 Harlem St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Booker Washington: 42; 9919 East St., Wakefield; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Phillip Williams: 19; 17440 Millican Lane, Zachary; illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of Schedule I drugs