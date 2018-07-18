The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on June 15-21:
Allen, Jadarrius: 19, 8012 Misty Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Archibald, Dustin: 30, 30180 Barnett Road, Denham Springs; simple burglary.
Arnold, Savannah: 17, 5633 Knight Drive, Zachary; disturbing the peace.
Bacon, Deonte: 18, 4650 Little Farms Drive, Zachary; possession of marijuana and trespassing.
Brooks, Erico: 28, 603 E. Flonacher Road, Zachary; theft.
Brown, Kenneth: 59, 4221 Ga. 136, Jasper, Georgia; soliciting prostitution.
Brumfield, Willie: 22, 4361 New Weis Road, Zachary; simple burglary.
Brunet, Jennifer: 31, 4159 Cooper Lane, Jackson; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carter, Kelvin: 25, 3367 Webb Drive, Baton Rouge; monetary instrument abuse, forgery and theft.
Chapman, Logan: 20, 4817 Rollins Road, Zachary; vagrancy.
Darville, Johnathan: 27, 4680 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Drake, Geneva: 23, 501 13th St., Kentwood; prostitution.
Fontenot, Anthony: 27, 5207 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery and warrant through Zachary Police Department.
George, Latasha: 39, 1111 Rodin Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Gilmore, Keyandre: 19, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace and obstruction of a roadway.
Green, Roger: 48, 21023 Plank Road, Zachary; altering public records.
Grey, Kyle: 17, 13200 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; criminal damage to property.
Guy, Cory: 19, 6174 Upper C.C. Road, Clinton; vagrancy and possession of marijuana.
Jackson, Christine: 20, 3360 Race St., Jackson; possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson, Ryan: 25, 22593 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; a fugitive warrant.
Jones, Keandre: 18, 7559 Tunica Trace, St Francisville; reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run and obstruction of a roadway.
Kirkland, Brandon: 30, 6444 Donnie Drive, Zachary; criminal mischief.
Knighten, Anthony: 33, 6725 Oakside Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Lachney, Gabriel: 43, 11558 Plank Road, Baker; violation of a protective order and criminal mischief.
Lemon, Gregory: 22, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary; vagrancy, possession of marijuana and open container.
Lockett, Dominique: 31, 535 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Ling, Kelli: 37, 6411 Willard Ave., Shreveport; simple burglary and theft.
Lusk, Frederick: 21, 241 E. Port Hudson Plains Road, Zachary; theft.
Mitchell, De’andra: 18, 22620 S. Hickey Court, Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pourciau, Ann: 30, 7614 Anchor Drive, Ventress; aggravated assault domestic abuse.
Ramsey, Mitchell: 55, 3779 Eaton St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Robinson, Gerry: 25, 5709 Avenue Z, Zachary; disturbing the peace.
Roe, Emily: 25, 11060 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs; possession of marijuana.
Scott, Geremy: 36, 3285 Ozark St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Tarver, Nicholas: 26, 7902 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary; disturbing the peace.
Tate, Tauron: 24, 17831 Plank Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Vessel, Nathaniel: 34, 341 La. 61, Jackson; two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Whittington, Bennett: 27, 8945 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitmore, Joshua: 29, 4201 Florida St., Zachary; hit-and-run.
Williams, Aaron: 27, 12145 Plymouth Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Woodres, Dandre: 24, 19811 Bennett Cutoff Road, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Wright, Cinderiya: 26, 7413 Richey Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Wysong, Tony: 57, 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; simple burglary and a fugitive warrant.
Young, Ketheric: 48, 2728 N. Lark St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.