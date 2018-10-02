BAKER — Since he was hired in 2015, Superintendent Herman Brister has promised to improve the Baker school district, which has struggled for years with failing and below-average schools.
“My mission and passion is to improve the lives of young people,” Brister said after the School Board gave him a score of “well above expectations” on his annual performance review Tuesday night.
While there have been improvements, two of the district's schools still have failing grades.
In the months before Brister took the reins of the school system, his predecessor, Ulysses Joseph, narrowly avoided a state takeover of Bakerfield Elementary, which has had persistent failing grades from the state.
Joseph submitted a plan for improving the school, a plan Brister later revised; however, Bakerfield received a failing grade again on its 2016-17 report card from the state.
In 2015-16, the Baker school district had two schools with F report cards: Bakerfield and Baker Middle School. The other three schools in the district — Baker High, Baker Heights Elementary and Park Ridge Academic Magnet — received Cs.
By 2016-17, Baker Heights Elementary had dropped to a D, with the grades for the other schools remaining the same.
Brister implemented various methods to improve teacher performance. Over the summer, about 25 teachers completed a training with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators. Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to approve a contract for up to $6,500 with PRAXIS I Test Prep Training Center to allow those same teachers to participate in further training to help them pass the PRAXIS teacher certification test.
The cost of the training and the PRAXIS test for the teachers is covered by the district’s Title II grant, federal money available for improving teacher performance.
The teachers were chosen by a process that included the needs of the district in certain areas of instruction, Brister said.
In another attempt to improve instruction, the district is implementing Buffalo Pride Walk-Throughs in which district employees as well as a representative from the state will visit classrooms in all of the schools to verify “that learning is actually taking place,” Brister said.
The visitors will check pedagogy, student work, lesson plans and skills once a month.
In other business, the school board voted unanimously to revise the academic calendar to reflect that there will be no school and employees of the school district will not report to work on Nov. 6, the election day.
Brister also announced that Baker High Homecoming will begin Friday with early dismissal at 11 a.m. for all students. The Homecoming parade will begin at 1 p.m. and the football game at 7 p.m.